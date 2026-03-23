India now 1 step closer to making indigenous jet engines

The Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) is gearing up to build a National Aero Engine Test Complex in India. The Gas Turbine Research Establishment (GTRE), a key DRDO lab, has issued a Request for Information (RFI) inviting global and domestic firms to assist with this ambitious project. The facility will be used to test the Indigenous Advanced High Thrust Class Aero Engine currently being developed by the DRDO.

Testing facility What will the National Aero Engine Test Complex do? The proposed National Aero Engine Test Complex will be an integrated facility for testing complete engines and their individual components. These include fans, compressors, combustors, turbines, and afterburners. The complex will have systems replicating high-altitude conditions with advanced air heating and cooling systems. Essentially, it would let engineers test an engine on ground as if it was flying at 40,000 feet in the sky.

Development challenges Why India has not developed indigenous jet engine India has long struggled to develop a fully indigenous jet engine. The Kaveri engine program, which started with high hopes, faced several challenges such as not achieving the required thrust and reliability issues. One of the lesser-known reasons for these hurdles is the absence of advanced testing infrastructure in the country. Jet engines are among the most complex technologies globally and only a few countries have mastered them like US, UK, France, Russia, and China.

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Engine dependency Why India needs to develop local engines Most of India's frontline fighter aircraft, including Tejas, use engines from foreign companies like General Electric. While these partnerships are crucial, they come with their own set of limitations such as dependence on external suppliers and restrictions on upgrades/technology access. In a worst-case scenario, geopolitical tensions/supply disruptions could directly impact military readiness.

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