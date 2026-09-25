DRDO, Zero mK India to build 20 millikelvin refrigerator
DRDO is teaming up with Zero mK India to build a super-cold 20 millikelvin dilution refrigerator: a specialized cryogenic system capable of achieving extremely low temperatures in the millikelvin range, used for quantum applications.
This is the first big project under DRDO's ₹500-crore corpus under the TDF scheme, and it's all about boosting India's homegrown quantum skills while supporting the National Quantum Mission.
DRDO hopes to cut cryogenic imports
Right now, India relies on other countries for these ultra-cool cryogenic systems. By making them here, DRDO hopes to cut down on imports and level up local tech.
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh has expressed confidence that the partnership will set an important precedent for future DRDO-industry collaborations in emerging-technology domains, while Defence Secretary and Secretary, Department of Defence R&D, and Chairman, DRDO, Rajesh Kumar Singh wished them success in achieving the project objectives.