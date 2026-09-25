DRDO, Zero mK India to build 20 millikelvin refrigerator

DRDO is teaming up with Zero mK India to build a super-cold 20 millikelvin dilution refrigerator: a specialized cryogenic system capable of achieving extremely low temperatures in the millikelvin range, used for quantum applications.

This is the first big project under DRDO's ₹500-crore corpus under the TDF scheme, and it's all about boosting India's homegrown quantum skills while supporting the National Quantum Mission.