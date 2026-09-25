Dreame launches X60 Ultra complete robot vacuum in India

The X60 Ultra Complete is super slim (just 7.95cm), so it easily slides under sofas and beds.

It uses two AI cameras to dodge over 280 types of obstacles and has Dual Flex Arm Technology to reach tricky corners.

With powerful 35,000 Pa suction and a DuoBrush system that keeps hair from tangling up your floors or carpets, it's built for hassle-free cleaning.

The mop even self-cleans with 100-degree Celsius and smartly adjusts to dirt levels, perfect for busy homes with pets or dust.