Next Article
Driverless car gets stuck in construction pit, raises safety concerns
A Baidu Apollo robotaxi accidentally drove into a construction pit in Chongqing, China, sparking fresh worries about how safe self-driving cars really are.
The story spread quickly online, but thankfully the passenger was rescued unharmed by local residents.
Baidu's Apollo Go service and the road ahead
Baidu's Apollo Go service is a big name in China's driverless car scene and has plans to go global with partners like Uber and Lyft.
But this isn't the first scare—recent incidents, including a fire in another autonomous vehicle, have people questioning if these cars are truly ready for public roads.
Some say stricter rules are needed before we see more of them on the streets, while others believe setbacks like this are just part of improving the tech.