Driverless car gets stuck in construction pit, raises safety concerns

Baidu's Apollo Go service and the road ahead

Baidu's Apollo Go service is a big name in China's driverless car scene and has plans to go global with partners like Uber and Lyft.

But this isn't the first scare—recent incidents, including a fire in another autonomous vehicle, have people questioning if these cars are truly ready for public roads.

Some say stricter rules are needed before we see more of them on the streets, while others believe setbacks like this are just part of improving the tech.