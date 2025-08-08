Meta's new VR headsets make virtual worlds look almost real Technology Aug 08, 2025

Meta just showcased its latest VR headset prototypes at SIGGRAPH 2025, and the tech is wild.

The new Tiramisu headset stands out with super-sharp visuals—90 pixels per degree and brightness that's 14 times higher than the Meta Quest 3.

It's so clear, it's getting close to making virtual worlds look as real as actual life.