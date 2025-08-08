Next Article
Meta's new VR headsets make virtual worlds look almost real
Meta just showcased its latest VR headset prototypes at SIGGRAPH 2025, and the tech is wild.
The new Tiramisu headset stands out with super-sharp visuals—90 pixels per degree and brightness that's 14 times higher than the Meta Quest 3.
It's so clear, it's getting close to making virtual worlds look as real as actual life.
Puffin and Boba are the other 2 prototypes
Alongside Tiramisu, Meta introduced Puffin—a lightweight, glasses-style headset under 110gm that uses eye movement and pinch gestures for controls, aimed at productivity and AR tasks.
Then there's Boba, built for deep immersion with a crisp 4K-by-4K resolution per eye and a wide field of view—perfect for simulation training or anyone wanting to get lost in virtual worlds.