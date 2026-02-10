Duck.ai can now talk to you--and your conversations are private

Since launching in March 2025, Duck.ai has let anyone use top AI models like GPT-4o mini and Claude 3.5 Haiku—no account needed. Now, with "New Voice Chat," you can just click and start chatting directly with the AI, making things way more interactive.

Your data is safe with Duck.ai

Audio is only held briefly for transcription during your session, then it's gone for good.

There are also contractual limits on how OpenAI can use your data, with audio not used for training and only handled as necessary to provide the service or in limited cases like safety or legal compliance.

To keep things extra safe, DuckDuckGo says it does not attempt to identify, fingerprint, or link voices to users.