Duolingo displayed ads on iPhone's Dynamic Island, violated Apple's guidelines

Apple's guidelines for Live Activity clearly state that the feature cannot be used to display ads or promotions. The tech giant stresses that Live Activities should only show information related to ongoing events and tasks, not advertisements. Violating these interface guidelines could potentially lead to apps being removed from the App Store .

Uncertainty remains

Duolingo may have stopped the activity

Despite the intial reports, some users say that coudn't replicate the Live Activity ad themselves. This suggests that Duolingo may have stopped displaying it after receiving user complaints. The uncertainty surrounding this issue could highlight the need for stricter enforcement of Apple's guidelines to prevent such violations in the future.