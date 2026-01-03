Duolingo displayed ads on iPhone's Dynamic Island, violated Apple's guidelines
What's the story
Popular language-learning app Duolingo has reportedly used Apple's Live Activity feature to show ads on the iPhone's Lock Screen and Dynamic Island. The move is a clear violation of Apple's design guidelines. According to multiple reports on Reddit, the Duolingo app displayed an ad for a "Super offer," which is its paid subscription option.
Policy breach
Rules prohibit ads on Live Activity
Apple's guidelines for Live Activity clearly state that the feature cannot be used to display ads or promotions. The tech giant stresses that Live Activities should only show information related to ongoing events and tasks, not advertisements. Violating these interface guidelines could potentially lead to apps being removed from the App Store.
Uncertainty remains
Duolingo may have stopped the activity
Despite the intial reports, some users say that coudn't replicate the Live Activity ad themselves. This suggests that Duolingo may have stopped displaying it after receiving user complaints. The uncertainty surrounding this issue could highlight the need for stricter enforcement of Apple's guidelines to prevent such violations in the future.