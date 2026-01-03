LOADING...
Home / News / Technology News / Duolingo displayed ads on iPhone's Dynamic Island, violated Apple's guidelines
Summarize
Duolingo displayed ads on iPhone's Dynamic Island, violated Apple's guidelines
Duolingo displayed an ad for a "Super offer"

Duolingo displayed ads on iPhone's Dynamic Island, violated Apple's guidelines

By Akash Pandey
Jan 03, 2026
02:00 pm
What's the story

Popular language-learning app Duolingo has reportedly used Apple's Live Activity feature to show ads on the iPhone's Lock Screen and Dynamic Island. The move is a clear violation of Apple's design guidelines. According to multiple reports on Reddit, the Duolingo app displayed an ad for a "Super offer," which is its paid subscription option.

Policy breach

Rules prohibit ads on Live Activity

Apple's guidelines for Live Activity clearly state that the feature cannot be used to display ads or promotions. The tech giant stresses that Live Activities should only show information related to ongoing events and tasks, not advertisements. Violating these interface guidelines could potentially lead to apps being removed from the App Store.

Uncertainty remains

Duolingo may have stopped the activity

Despite the intial reports, some users say that coudn't replicate the Live Activity ad themselves. This suggests that Duolingo may have stopped displaying it after receiving user complaints. The uncertainty surrounding this issue could highlight the need for stricter enforcement of Apple's guidelines to prevent such violations in the future.