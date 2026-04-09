Dyson launches 1st-ever handheld HushJet Mini Cool 212gm fan
Technology
Dyson just dropped its first-ever handheld fan, the HushJet Mini Cool.
Super lightweight at 212gm, you can use it in your hand, set it on your desk, or even wear it with extra accessories.
It's rolling out in select countries now, and an India launch is on the way.
Quiet airflow with 65,000 rpm motor
The HushJet Mini Cool packs a brushless motor spinning at 65,000 rpm, five speed settings (plus a Boost mode), and a special airflow system that keeps things quiet.
The battery lasts up to six hours and charges via USB-C in about three hours.
You get three color combos (Ink/Cobalt, Carnelian/Sky, and Stone/Blush) and extras like a neck dock and travel pouch.