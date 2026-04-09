Dyson launches 1st-ever handheld HushJet Mini Cool 212gm fan Technology Apr 09, 2026

Dyson just dropped its first-ever handheld fan, the HushJet Mini Cool.

Super lightweight at 212gm, you can use it in your hand, set it on your desk, or even wear it with extra accessories.

It's rolling out in select countries now, and an India launch is on the way.