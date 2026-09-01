Dyson launches $499 CameraJet toothbrush with AI camera, live flossing
Dyson just dropped the CameraJet electric toothbrush, and it's not your average brush.
For $499 (about ₹47,000), you get an AI-powered intraoral camera that spots gaps between your teeth and precision floss that removes plaque while you brush in real time, pretty wild, right?
It syncs with the MyDyson app over Wi-Fi and Bluetooth, so you can check out live camera feeds of your mouth, get personalized feedback on your brushing style, and even some handy tips.
CameraJet scans 28 images per 2nd
The brush uses Dyson's Gap Optical Targeting algorithm to scan 28 images per second and find those tricky spots in just 100 milliseconds.
You can choose from three cleaning modes (automatic with flossing, brush-only, or floss-only) and adjust intensity levels to suit your vibe.
It comes with a dual-bristle head (with RFID tracking), a mouth rinse tank for plaque removal, water resistance for shower brushing, plus a refill dock, two brush heads, and a charging cable.
Battery life? Up to 10 days on one charge.