Dyson launches $499 CameraJet toothbrush with AI camera, live flossing

Dyson just dropped the CameraJet electric toothbrush, and it's not your average brush.

For $499 (about ₹47,000), you get an AI-powered intraoral camera that spots gaps between your teeth and precision floss that removes plaque while you brush in real time, pretty wild, right?

It syncs with the MyDyson app over Wi-Fi and Bluetooth, so you can check out live camera feeds of your mouth, get personalized feedback on your brushing style, and even some handy tips.