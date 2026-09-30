Dyson reveals why its $500 AI toothbrush failed
What's the story
Dyson has blamed a manufacturing defect for the troubled launch of its $499 CameraJet toothbrush. The issue was linked to the device's jet tubes and was caused by an error that allowed water to enter the toothbrush, affecting its performance. The company chose to isolate inventory that was impacted, resulting in the device going out of stock, a Dyson spokesperson said. It is now in full production and is shipping the toothbrush to partners.
Product features
How the CameraJet toothbrush works
The CameraJet toothbrush is one of Dyson's most advanced products, combining an electric toothbrush with a 100,000-pixel macro camera and an AI-powered system to detect gaps between teeth.
When it detects a gap, the device automatically delivers a targeted jet of liquid while you brush.
The machine-learning system was trained on over 470,000 dental images and the camera takes 28 images per second to detect interdental gaps.