Dyson reveals why its $500 AI toothbrush failed

The CameraJet toothbrush is one of Dyson's most advanced products, combining an electric toothbrush with a 100,000-pixel macro camera and an AI-powered system to detect gaps between teeth.

When it detects a gap, the device automatically delivers a targeted jet of liquid while you brush.

The machine-learning system was trained on over 470,000 dental images and the camera takes 28 images per second to detect interdental gaps.