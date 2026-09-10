Dyson's $500 AI toothbrush hit by water-leak failures

In light of the complaints, Dyson has admitted that "a small number of early batches of Dyson CameraJet products may have experienced a component issue."

The company was contacted by The Verge over the matter.

Dyson also clarified that the unavailability of the CameraJet on its website is due to high global demand, not because of the reported issues.

The company said, "We are seeing some shortages of supply as we are in the process of scaling up production."