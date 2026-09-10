Dyson's $500 AI toothbrush hit by water-leak failures
What's the story
Dyson's latest innovation, the CameraJet electric toothbrush, is facing some major issues. The $499.99 device has been reported to be malfunctioning by early users. The problem stems from water leaking into its battery compartment during regular use. One user even claimed their unit "broke within 30 seconds."
Device malfunction
Multiple users have reported similar issues
A Reddit user from the UK recently reported a faulty unit of the CameraJet. The user found water in the battery compartment after using it, indicating that this problem isn't limited to just one device.
Multiple users have responded to similar posts, suggesting that this issue is affecting more units of Dyson's new AI toothbrush.
Company response
Dyson admits early batches may have a component issue
In light of the complaints, Dyson has admitted that "a small number of early batches of Dyson CameraJet products may have experienced a component issue."
The company was contacted by The Verge over the matter.
Dyson also clarified that the unavailability of the CameraJet on its website is due to high global demand, not because of the reported issues.
The company said, "We are seeing some shortages of supply as we are in the process of scaling up production."