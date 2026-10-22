EA closes iconic gaming studio BioWare, cuts around 50 jobs
What's the story
BioWare, the iconic video game studio known for its role-playing games (RPGs) like Mass Effect, Dragon Age, and Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic, is shutting down. The company confirmed its closure in a statement. Along with the shutdown, Electronic Arts (EA), BioWare's parent company, has also decided to halt development on the next installment of the Mass Effect series.
Staff reductions
EA to lay off around 400 employees
The restructuring at EA will also see around 400 employees being laid off, including around 50 from BioWare.
The move comes after a $55 billion deal in August that saw EA go private under an investor group led by Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund, Silver Lake, and Affinity Partners.
This year has already seen other major gaming companies like Xbox and Bungie make similar drastic changes.
Executive statement
BioWare's closure not a decision taken lightly by EA
EA President and Chief Studios Officer Cam Weber and EA President and COO David Tinson addressed the decision to close BioWare in a company-wide announcement.
"BioWare is a legendary studio that helped define the role-playing genre, and we do not take this decision lightly," they said.
The duo also acknowledged the impact of this decision on both employees and players who have supported BioWare over its 30-year journey.
Studio farewell
Farewell message from BioWare
In its farewell message, BioWare thanked fans for being a part of its story.
"What generations of BioWare built together is something to celebrate and remember," the studio said.
It also reflected on the games that have defined its legacy over the years, including Baldur's Gate, Neverwinter Nights, Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic, Dragon Age, and Mass Effect series.
Twitter Post
Official announcement
October 21, 2026
Studio challenges
'Mass Effect' misstep and other recent struggles
Despite its iconic status, BioWare has struggled in recent years.
Mass Effect: Andromeda, released in 2017, was widely criticized as a misstep for the franchise.
The studio also took a big gamble with live service games in 2019, but it didn't pay off.
EA had to lay off some of BioWare's staff in 2025 after Dragon Age: The Veilguard failed to meet sales expectations.
Company strategy
What does the future hold for EA?
In the wake of these changes, EA is focusing on a few strategic priorities.
These include Respawn and DICE working together on a future project, likely a new Star Wars: Battlefront game.
The company is also continuing work on Marvel's Iron Man and another Star Wars Jedi title.
EA has also announced Project Gridiron, a new social-first open-world football experience, and teased a new Fight Night boxing title in pre-production.