Deepinder Goyal's Temple wearable might cost ₹85,000
What's the story
Deepinder Goyal, the founder of Eternal, has opened the early-access waitlist for his new venture Temple. The start-up is focused on developing a brain-monitoring wearable device. Those who signed up for the waitlist reported seeing a price tag of ₹85,000 for the gadget. To join the waitlist, interested users have to visit Temple's official website and provide their personal information along with details about their profession and expectations from the device.
Device specifications
Measures blood flow and oxygenation in brain
Temple is a head-worn device that measures blood flow and oxygenation in the brain.
Each unit will be custom-made to order and delivered within three months of buying, Goyal said earlier this week.
The limited launch edition is expected to ship before the end of 2026. Pre-orders for this exclusive version will start on November 1.
Perks
Device to come with lifetime subscription to health platform
The limited launch edition of Temple will come with a lifetime subscription to its health platform. It will also include a lifetime supply of medical-grade adhesive tapes needed to wear the device.