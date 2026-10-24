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Home / News / Technology News / Deepinder Goyal's Temple wearable might cost ₹85,000
Deepinder Goyal's Temple wearable might cost ₹85,000
Each unit will be custom-made to order

Deepinder Goyal's Temple wearable might cost ₹85,000

By Dwaipayan Roy
Oct 24, 2026
01:35 pm
What's the story

Deepinder Goyal, the founder of Eternal, has opened the early-access waitlist for his new venture Temple. The start-up is focused on developing a brain-monitoring wearable device. Those who signed up for the waitlist reported seeing a price tag of ₹85,000 for the gadget. To join the waitlist, interested users have to visit Temple's official website and provide their personal information along with details about their profession and expectations from the device.

Device specifications

Measures blood flow and oxygenation in brain

Temple is a head-worn device that measures blood flow and oxygenation in the brain.

Each unit will be custom-made to order and delivered within three months of buying, Goyal said earlier this week.

The limited launch edition is expected to ship before the end of 2026. Pre-orders for this exclusive version will start on November 1.

Perks

Device to come with lifetime subscription to health platform

The limited launch edition of Temple will come with a lifetime subscription to its health platform. It will also include a lifetime supply of medical-grade adhesive tapes needed to wear the device.

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