Early universe wasn't as cold as we thought: Study

Researchers spent nearly 10 years analyzing signals from the Murchison Widefield Array in Australia. By cutting out background noise, they discovered that early black holes and dead stars gave off X-rays that "pre-heated" gas between galaxies—meaning it didn't get as cold as older models predicted.

Helps scientists understand early days of the universe

This finding changes how we think about the first stars lighting up the Universe and helps scientists fine-tune their models of how everything began.

It also brings us a step closer to detecting the elusive hydrogen line—a key clue to understanding what really happened in those mysterious early days of space.