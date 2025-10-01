LG's UltraFine 6K monitor is ready for your next workstation

LG is now offering the UltraFine 32U990A—a 31.5-inch, ultra-sharp 6K monitor that's now up for pre-order at $1,999.99. US shipping starts October 20, following its CES 2025 debut and earlier launches in South Korea and Japan. If you're after top-tier visuals and next-gen connectivity, this one's worth a look.

The monitor offers a crisp IPS panel You get a crisp IPS panel with a massive 6,144 x 3,456 resolution and true-to-life color (covering 98% of DCI-P3 and 99.5% of Adobe RGB).

It offers up to 450 nits brightness—great for creators who want accurate colors and strong contrast.

It comes with multiple connectivity options Loaded with two Thunderbolt 5-compatible USB-C ports (with up to 96W charging), HDMI 2.1, DisplayPort, plus three more USB-C ports—it's ready for whatever setup you throw at it.