Samsung Galaxy Ring user hospitalized due to battery swelling
A Samsung Galaxy Ring user ended up in the hospital after the ring's battery swelled during a trip, making it clamp tightly around his finger.
The swelling not only made removal impossible but also caused him to miss his flight, as airline staff denied him boarding due to the swollen battery.
Doctors had to use ice and lubricant to remove it
Daniel Rotar, the user, posted photos showing the battery bulging through the titanium frame.
Even with soap at the airport, he couldn't get it off—so doctors had to use ice and medical lubricant at the hospital to safely remove it.
Samsung UK has reached out to Daniel privately and the company has also made a public statement regarding the incident.
Lithium-ion batteries can swell from age or defects
Lithium-ion batteries can swell from age or defects—a known issue in electronics—but in small wearables like smart rings, there's barely any space for expansion.
This raises health concerns and brings back memories of Samsung's 2016 Galaxy Note 7 battery fiasco that led to flight bans.
If you're into wearables, it's a good reminder to keep an eye on device safety.