Egypt's "Lost Golden City" just resurfaced near Luxor
Archeologists have uncovered a city around 3,400 years old called the Rise of Aten, hidden under the sands near Luxor.
Led by famed Egyptologist Zahi Hawass, the team found this ancient site dating back to Pharaoh Amenhotep III—an industrial and administrative center linked to the wider capital at Thebes, with houses, workshops and bakeries that supported work and daily life.
Why is everyone talking about it?
This city isn't just old—it's incredibly well-preserved. Think mudbrick houses, winding streets, bakeries, workshops, and even kids' toys left behind.
They found everything from pottery and jewelry to a vessel containing more than 9.07kg of dried meat prepped by a butcher named Luwy.
Only about one-third of the site has been excavated so far, and some experts have called it the second most important archeological discovery since the tomb of Tutankhamun.
For anyone curious about how people actually lived in Ancient Egypt—what they ate, made, or played with—this discovery is like opening a time capsule from around 3,400 years ago.