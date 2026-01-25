Egypt's "Lost Golden City" just resurfaced near Luxor

Why is everyone talking about it?

This city isn't just old—it's incredibly well-preserved. Think mudbrick houses, winding streets, bakeries, workshops, and even kids' toys left behind.

They found everything from pottery and jewelry to a vessel containing more than 9.07kg of dried meat prepped by a butcher named Luwy.

Only about one-third of the site has been excavated so far, and some experts have called it the second most important archeological discovery since the tomb of Tutankhamun.

For anyone curious about how people actually lived in Ancient Egypt—what they ate, made, or played with—this discovery is like opening a time capsule from around 3,400 years ago.