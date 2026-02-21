ElevenLabs aims for $100 million revenue in India, hires 100 people
Voice AI startup ElevenLabs is going all in on India, aiming for $100 million in revenue by expanding fast and hiring 100 new team members.
With Karthik Rajaram now leading as Country Head, they're betting big on India as their next major market after the US.
Their AI tech is already handling millions of calls every month
Right now, ElevenLabs manages about 60,000 support calls for one client—plus nearly 50,000 outbound calls for IDFC Bank.
Their tech already covers 11 Indian languages (with more coming soon), serving big names like Meesho and TVS Motor Company.
Over 1,000 Indian startups have joined ElevenLabs's global grants program—one of the biggest developer communities they have anywhere.
Founders across fintech, healthcare, and education are building voice-first apps to reach users beyond big cities where talking is easier than typing.