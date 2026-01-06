You can now test your testosterone levels with a stick

Eli Health has returned to CES 2026 with an innovative expansion of its Hormometer product line. The company, which debuted the saliva-based cortisol test at last year's show, is now venturing into testosterone and progesterone testing. The updated Hormometer works just like before: a thin cartridge on a wand is placed in the mouth for about 60 seconds to collect saliva.

Test process App analyzes results using phone camera Once the saliva sample is collected, Eli Health's app uses the phone's camera to analyze the results. The entire process takes around 20 minutes. This year, the company is offering a platform that can track three hormones at an affordable price. Individual tests start at $8.25, making it a cost-effective alternative to traditional urine and blood tests for hormone testing at home.

Validation Hormometer's accuracy and FDA registration Eli Health claims that its Hormometer has achieved over 90% accuracy against laboratory standards for progesterone and cortisol, as confirmed by third-party validation testing. The product is also FDA-registered, meaning it is classified as a low-risk Class I device that does not require the same level of scrutiny as other medical devices.

Industry shift At-home testing trend The trend of at-home testing with bodily fluids is gaining traction in the health tech industry. In 2025, Withings launched its U-Scan at-home urinalysis lab, which was first announced at CES 2023. Other companies like Oura and Whoop have also added blood testing features to their products. This year, health tech start-up Vivoo unveiled a smart menstrual pad for tracking follicle-stimulating hormone levels.