Eli Lilly's obesity drug shows promise in treating sleep apnea
What's the story
Eli Lilly, a leading pharmaceutical company, has announced promising results from clinical trials of its next-generation obesity drug, retatrutide. The drug not only aids in weight loss but also alleviates sleep apnea and knee pain. The findings were presented at an American Diabetes Association conference in New Orleans on Saturday.
Trial results
Retatrutide reduces sleep apnea severity by over 60%
In a Phase 3 trial, Eli Lilly found that a weekly injection of retatrutide reduced the severity of moderate-to-severe obstructive sleep apnea by an impressive 60.6% in obese adults. The drug also provided relief from knee osteoarthritis pain, reducing it by as much as 73.1%. These results highlight the potential of retatrutide beyond just weight loss.
Additional benefits
Weight loss and blood sugar reduction
Apart from its effects on sleep apnea and knee pain, retatrutide has also shown promising results in reducing body weight and lowering blood sugar levels. In two studies presented at the conference, obese patients lost an average of 28% of their body weight after taking retatrutide. Meanwhile, adults with type 2 diabetes saw significant drops in their blood sugar levels.
Safety profile
Safety profile of retatrutide
The safety profile of retatrutide was also discussed at the conference. In one study, 2% of diabetes patients on the lowest dose of the drug experienced major adverse cardiovascular events. However, these events were not necessarily caused by the drug, according to detailed results published in The Lancet on Saturday. Retatrutide is an experimental "triple G" drug targeting GLP-1 and GIP hormones related to obesity as well as glucagon receptors in the body.