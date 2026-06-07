Eli Lilly's obesity drug shows promise in treating sleep apnea

Safety profile

Safety profile of retatrutide

The safety profile of retatrutide was also discussed at the conference. In one study, 2% of diabetes patients on the lowest dose of the drug experienced major adverse cardiovascular events. However, these events were not necessarily caused by the drug, according to detailed results published in The Lancet on Saturday. Retatrutide is an experimental "triple G" drug targeting GLP-1 and GIP hormones related to obesity as well as glucagon receptors in the body.