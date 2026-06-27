Eli Lilly's Foundayo sparks shift to oral weight loss drugs

Elecoglipron and aleniglipron show strong results

Astrazeneca and Structure Therapeutics just shared strong results for their oral GLP-1 drugs: elecoglipron helped people lose up to 11.8% of their body weight in 36 weeks, while aleniglipron hit up to 12.1%, with no major safety issues so far.

With other companies like Roche and Viking also jumping in, expect more options soon, making weight loss treatments way less intimidating for anyone who prefers a pill over a shot.