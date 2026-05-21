Eli Lilly's retatrutide posts 28% weight loss in Phase 3

Retatrutide sustains around 30% 2-year loss

The benefits stuck around in longer trials too, with people keeping off around 30% of their body weight for two years.

Even lower doses worked well, plus the drug helped improve things like cholesterol and inflammation.

Some folks did experience nausea or vomiting at higher doses.

With more trials underway (including for diabetes and heart issues), Lilly is hoping retatrutide will help them lead the booming obesity treatment market.