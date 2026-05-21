Eli Lilly's retatrutide posts 28% weight loss in Phase 3
Eli Lilly's experimental drug, retatrutide, is making waves after phase 3 trial results showed major weight loss: patients on the highest dose lost about 32kg (or 28% of their body weight) in just over a year and a half.
Nearly half of those taking it dropped at least 30% of their body weight, which is on par with results from actual bariatric surgery.
Retatrutide sustains around 30% 2-year loss
The benefits stuck around in longer trials too, with people keeping off around 30% of their body weight for two years.
Even lower doses worked well, plus the drug helped improve things like cholesterol and inflammation.
Some folks did experience nausea or vomiting at higher doses.
With more trials underway (including for diabetes and heart issues), Lilly is hoping retatrutide will help them lead the booming obesity treatment market.