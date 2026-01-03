Neuralink can restore full body functionality, says Elon Musk

Elon Musk , the billionaire entrepreneur behind Tesla and SpaceX, has announced a major breakthrough from his brain-computer interface company Neuralink . The development focuses on the motor cortex and aims to restore "full body functionality" for people with severed spinal cords. In a post on X, Musk expressed his confidence in Neuralink's potential to achieve this goal.

Tech How does the tech work? Musk explained that Neuralink's tech could bridge communications from the cortex to areas in the neck or spine where nerves are damaged. He said, "It is possible from a physics standpoint to physically restore full body functionality." The breakthrough comes as part of Musk's ongoing efforts to develop advanced neurotechnology for treating neurological conditions and spinal cord injuries.

Workings Motor cortex technology and human testing The motor cortex tech was first revealed by Musk in 2022, with human testing starting the same year. The device features a chip that replaces a small piece of bone and connects to the brain through thin, threaded electrodes. According to Neuralink's website, its N1 implant has 1,024 electrodes spread across 64 threads.

Patient trials Neuralink's device has been implanted in 12 patients As of September, Neuralink had successfully implanted its device in 12 patients. The company is also making strides in restoring vision with its brain chip, Blindsight. It received a "breakthrough device" designation from the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA). Musk revealed that high-volume production of this device will begin this year.