Elon Musk calls X's algorithm "dumb"—and makes it open-source Technology Jan 20, 2026

Elon Musk just made X's (formerly Twitter) recommendation algorithm open-source, hoping transparency will set the platform apart from Meta and TikTok.

He was refreshingly honest, saying, "We know the algorithm is dumb and needs massive improvements, but at least you can see us struggle to make it better in real-time and with transparency."