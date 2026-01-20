Elon Musk calls X's algorithm "dumb"—and makes it open-source
Elon Musk just made X's (formerly Twitter) recommendation algorithm open-source, hoping transparency will set the platform apart from Meta and TikTok.
He was refreshingly honest, saying, "We know the algorithm is dumb and needs massive improvements, but at least you can see us struggle to make it better in real-time and with transparency."
Developers can now peek under the hood
The code has been made public for anyone curious or eager to help improve how posts and ads are ranked.
Musk also promised regular updates with detailed notes for developers, inviting the community to be part of X's evolution.
Responding to global pressure
This move comes as X faces heavy scrutiny over content moderation and bias.
European regulators have extended data retention rules, while France and the UK are pushing back on illegal content.
