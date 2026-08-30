'Couldn't care less': Musk reacts to OpenAI ending Cursor partnership
What's the story
Elon Musk has reacted after OpenAI announced the termination of its partnership with Cursor, a coding tool recently acquired by his space exploration company, SpaceX. The decision puts an end to a three-year-long collaboration and adds another chapter to the ongoing feud between Musk and OpenAI CEO Sam Altman. In a post on X, Musk seemed unfazed by the move, saying he "couldn't care less."
Accusations
Musk's scathing remarks about Altman, Brockman
Musk didn't hold back his criticism of Altman and OpenAI President Greg Brockman, calling them untrustworthy.
He said, "I couldn't care less. Scam Altman and Greg Stockman are utterly untrustworthy assholes who stole an open source nonprofit."
The statement comes after Musk had previously sued OpenAI and Altman for "stealing a charity" by straying from the company's original nonprofit mission.
Reaction
Cursor co-founder responds to OpenAI's announcement
Michael Truell, a co-founder of Cursor and now an executive at SpaceX, responded to OpenAI's announcement.
He said that Cursor was one of the first users of OpenAI and they are "speaking with the OpenAI team to resolve this."
Truell added, "We're sorry to see that OpenAI put out a note saying they plan to block Cursor users from accessing OpenAI models in three months."
Explanation
OpenAI explains reason behind ending partnership with Cursor
OpenAI explained its decision to end the partnership with Cursor, saying it cannot trust SpaceX to use its technology in accordance with its terms of service.
The company cited Musk's admission under oath earlier this year that xAI, now also part of SpaceX, had violated OpenAI's terms of service.
"Our custom agreement with Cursor gives us a limited time window to cancel it after a change of control," OpenAI said.