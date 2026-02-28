Elon Musk has criticized OpenAI 's safety record in a recent deposition as part of his ongoing lawsuit against the company. The tech mogul, who heads xAI , claimed that his firm places a greater emphasis on safety than OpenAI does. He even went as far as to say "Nobody has committed suicide because of Grok, but apparently they have because of ChatGPT."

AI concerns Musk's letter calling for AI pause Musk's remark came during questioning about a public letter he signed in March 2023. The letter, which was also signed by over 1,100 people including many AI experts, called for a six-month pause on the development of AI systems more powerful than GPT-4. It warned that there was not enough planning and management at AI labs and they were racing to develop digital minds that no one could understand or control.

Legal troubles OpenAI facing lawsuits over ChatGPT's impact on mental health Musk's comment comes as OpenAI faces a series of lawsuits claiming that ChatGPT's manipulative conversation tactics have negatively affected users' mental health, with some even dying by suicide. These incidents could potentially be used as evidence in Musk's case against the company. The lawsuit centers around OpenAI's transition from a nonprofit AI research lab to a for-profit company, which Musk claims violated its founding agreements.

Safety concerns Musk's concerns about OpenAI's commercial relationships and xAI controversies Musk has also expressed concerns that OpenAI's commercial relationships could compromise AI safety. He argues these relationships prioritize speed, scale, and revenue over safety considerations. However, xAI has also been embroiled in its own safety controversies. Last month, non-consensual nude images generated by xAI's Grok flooded Musk's social network X, some reportedly involving minors. This prompted an investigation by the California Attorney General's office and other governments have taken action too.

