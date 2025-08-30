Next Article
Elon Musk envisions 24 Starship launches a day
Elon Musk is dreaming big again—he says SpaceX could launch its Starship rockets more than 24 times in a single day within the next six to seven years.
This comes right after SpaceX pulled off three Starship launches in just over two days, with their latest test flight happening on August 26, 2025.
Musk's Mars dream
The 10th test flight showed off some cool upgrades like tougher heat shields and a fresh satellite deployment system.
These changes are all about making rockets reusable and keeping costs down, so rapid-fire launches could actually be possible.
Ultimately, Musk hopes these moves will help pave the way for missions to Mars—and maybe even make interplanetary travel feel a little more real for our generation.