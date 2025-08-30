Next Article
Boston Dynamics's Spot performs 7 consecutive backflips
Boston Dynamics just showed off its robot dog, Spot, pulling off seven backflips one after another—a move it wasn't even built for at first.
Engineer Arun Kumar trained Spot using neural networks and rewards, helping the robot learn the task through rewards and push past its hardware limits.
Spot's new moves could help it in real-world jobs
Spot isn't just about cool tricks—it's already been used for things like patrolling ancient ruins and herding sheep.
Now, with these new moves, Spot is better at handling unexpected situations like slips or falls.
As the article points out, skills like these make robots more useful in real-world jobs that need flexibility and quick reactions.