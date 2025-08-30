WhatsApp spyware attack: Hackers could remotely install malware on devices Technology Aug 30, 2025

WhatsApp just fixed a serious bug (CVE-2025-55177) in its iOS and Mac apps that let hackers install spyware without you even tapping anything.

This flaw, used alongside a recent Apple vulnerability, has targeted dozens of users since May 2025.

Amnesty International's Donncha O Cearbhaill described it as an "advanced spyware campaign" and a "zero-click" attack, and WhatsApp has notified fewer than 200 affected people so far—though the attacker is still unknown.