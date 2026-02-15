Musk reportedly pushes for more 'unhinged' version of Grok

Employee dissatisfaction

Safety is 'dead org at xAI': Ex-employee

The departures have sparked concerns over xAI's safety protocols, especially after Grok was used to generate over a million sexualized images, including deepfakes of real women and minors. One former employee said, "Safety is a dead org at xAI," while another claimed Musk is "actively trying to make the model more unhinged because safety means censorship, in a sense, to him."