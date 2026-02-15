Musk reportedly pushes for more 'unhinged' version of Grok
What's the story
Elon Musk is reportedly pushing for a more "unhinged" version of xAI's Grok chatbot, a former employee told The Verge. The revelation comes amid recent departures from the company, including at least 11 engineers and two co-founders. The exits followed SpaceX's announcement of its acquisition of xAI, which had previously acquired Musk's social media platform X.
Employee dissatisfaction
Safety is 'dead org at xAI': Ex-employee
The departures have sparked concerns over xAI's safety protocols, especially after Grok was used to generate over a million sexualized images, including deepfakes of real women and minors. One former employee said, "Safety is a dead org at xAI," while another claimed Musk is "actively trying to make the model more unhinged because safety means censorship, in a sense, to him."
Information
Former employees describe xAI as 'stuck in catch-up phase'
Along with safety concerns, former employees have also complained about a lack of strategic direction at xAI. One ex-employee said they felt the company was "stuck in the catch-up phase" compared to its competitors. These concerns come as SpaceX prepares to take over xAI.