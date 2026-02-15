LOADING...
Musk's move is raising safety concerns

Musk reportedly pushes for more 'unhinged' version of Grok

By Akash Pandey
Feb 15, 2026
02:39 pm
What's the story

Elon Musk is reportedly pushing for a more "unhinged" version of xAI's Grok chatbot, a former employee told The Verge. The revelation comes amid recent departures from the company, including at least 11 engineers and two co-founders. The exits followed SpaceX's announcement of its acquisition of xAI, which had previously acquired Musk's social media platform X.

Employee dissatisfaction

Safety is 'dead org at xAI': Ex-employee

The departures have sparked concerns over xAI's safety protocols, especially after Grok was used to generate over a million sexualized images, including deepfakes of real women and minors. One former employee said, "Safety is a dead org at xAI," while another claimed Musk is "actively trying to make the model more unhinged because safety means censorship, in a sense, to him."

Information

Former employees describe xAI as 'stuck in catch-up phase'

Along with safety concerns, former employees have also complained about a lack of strategic direction at xAI. One ex-employee said they felt the company was "stuck in the catch-up phase" compared to its competitors. These concerns come as SpaceX prepares to take over xAI.

