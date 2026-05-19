X limits free users to 50 posts a day

Some users have expressed dissatisfaction with these restrictions, saying it could lead to more people leaving the platform. The new posting limits for unverified accounts could be part of a larger strategy by X to reduce spam and bot activity on the platform.

Subscription option

X Premium offers unlimited posts and replies

For those who want to continue their posting spree, X offers a subscription plan called X Premium. The most affordable tier of this plan, known as Basic, is priced at $3 per month or $32 annually. This could be a viable option for heavy users who find the new limits restrictive and are willing to pay for an enhanced experience on the platform.