X limits free users to 50 posts a day
What's the story
X, the Elon Musk-owned social media platform, has introduced a new restriction on unverified accounts. The change was reported by users on X and Reddit. According to the updated guidelines on X's Help Center page, unverified accounts can now only make "50 original posts and 200 replies per day." This is a major reduction from the previous limit of 2,400 updates per day for unverified users.
Spam control
Posting limits could be to reduce spam and bot activity
Some users have expressed dissatisfaction with these restrictions, saying it could lead to more people leaving the platform. The new posting limits for unverified accounts could be part of a larger strategy by X to reduce spam and bot activity on the platform.
Subscription option
X Premium offers unlimited posts and replies
For those who want to continue their posting spree, X offers a subscription plan called X Premium. The most affordable tier of this plan, known as Basic, is priced at $3 per month or $32 annually. This could be a viable option for heavy users who find the new limits restrictive and are willing to pay for an enhanced experience on the platform.