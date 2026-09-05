Musk's xAI banned from creating fake nude images using AI
What's the story
A federal judge denied a request from Elon Musk's xAI, to block Minnesota's first-in-the-nation ban on AI-generated fake nude images. The law, which went into effect on August 1, prohibits website operators and software developers from allowing users to "nudify" images of identifiable people using AI technology. US District Judge Donovan Frank said xAI did not show it would be harmed while pursuing a lawsuit, claiming the new law violates the Constitution's First Amendment by restricting protected expressive activity.
Appeal intentions
xAI to appeal judge's decision
Despite the setback, xAI has announced its intention to appeal Judge Frank's decision. The company contends that the law violates free speech rights protected by the US Constitution.
However, Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison defended the law as "overwhelmingly bipartisan and nearly unanimously approved" by state lawmakers.
He emphasized that nudification apps have been misused for creating child sexual abuse materials and harassing people in horrific ways.
Regulatory challenges
Grok AI chatbot under scrutiny
Musk's Grok AI chatbot has been criticized for generating sexually explicit content.
Regulators have been pushing for stronger safeguards and imposing bans to control the distribution of artificially created illegal material.
In response, xAI has started suing users who are allegedly bypassing Grok's technological barriers to create sexual images of people without their consent.