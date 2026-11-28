Musk shares tips on using Grok bots to run company
What's the story
Elon Musk has suggested that users should think of Grok Bots as company employees, with each AI agent taking on a specialized role. In a recent post on X, he stressed the importance of creating Bots with specialized roles when using Grok Bots. He also proposed the idea of an AI manager bot to oversee and coordinate their work, similar to how human companies function.
Strategy
Assign specific roles to each bot
Musk's strategy for using Grok Bots is simple: don't expect one bot to do everything.
Instead, he suggests assigning specific roles to each bot and letting a manager bot coordinate their work.
This way, just like human employees, a bot given too many different tasks could start dropping the ball.
AI evolution
Musk's earlier predictions about Grok bots
Musk has been advocating this idea for a while now.
On September 29, he revealed that Grok Bots could work as a team.
By November 19, he had expanded on his vision, saying, "You can create an entire company made of Grok Bots!"
He even suggested users should treat a Grok Bot like "a really smart employee."
AI capabilities
What is Grok Bot?
For those unaware, Grok Bot is not just another question-answering chatbot.
Launched in beta in August 2026, it is built around autonomous AI agents that can use their own cloud computers, interact with websites and apps, remember information across sessions, and handle multi-step tasks.
The team approach takes that idea further by allowing users to create several specialized bots who can share information and coordinate their work.
User trials
Users are already creating bot teams
Some users have already been experimenting with setups involving dozens of bots, with one acting as a chief of staff and others handling tasks such as fact-checking, social media, research, and website management.
One user even named bots after characters from The Office, giving Michael Scott the manager's role and Dwight the fact-checker's job.
This shows how versatile these AI agents can be in real-world applications.
Twitter Post
Musk's post
When using Grok Bots, it is important to create Bots with specialized roles, just like a human company. You can then have a manager bot oversee and coordinate their work.— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 27, 2026
Just like a human employee, if you overload a single bot with a massive array of work, it will start…