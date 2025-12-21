Elon Musk says SpaceX's Starship could be "1 of the most profound things ever"

Musk dreams big—but faces real hurdles

Musk started SpaceX to make Mars colonization possible, aiming for a slight chance of a crewed mission by late 2026, but more likely for the first uncrewed mission around 2028 and a crewed mission by 2030.

He hopes for self-sustaining Martian cities within decades.

But experts remain skeptical, pointing to delays, design tweaks, and test failures that have slowed Starship down.

Even NASA is eyeing backup plans as it works on its own Moon missions.