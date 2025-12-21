Elon Musk says SpaceX's Starship could be "1 of the most profound things ever"
On a recent podcast, Elon Musk called SpaceX's Starship rocket "one of the most profound things that's ever happened," saying future historians might rank it in the top 10 for humanity—right up there with life becoming multi-planetary.
He sees Starship's full reusability as a game-changer, even comparing its impact to major leaps in evolution.
Musk dreams big—but faces real hurdles
Musk started SpaceX to make Mars colonization possible, aiming for a slight chance of a crewed mission by late 2026, but more likely for the first uncrewed mission around 2028 and a crewed mission by 2030.
He hopes for self-sustaining Martian cities within decades.
But experts remain skeptical, pointing to delays, design tweaks, and test failures that have slowed Starship down.
Even NASA is eyeing backup plans as it works on its own Moon missions.