Elon Musk seeks $180 billion from OpenAI over nonprofit shift

Musk and Sam Altman tensions revealed

The trial exposed some real behind-the-scenes tension: think private text messages, diary entries, and disagreements among founders.

There was even a moment where Musk pulled out a Tesla painting after being denied more control.

While Sam Altman (OpenAI's CEO) admitted Musk helped early on, he insisted the for-profit move was crucial for growth.

The whole thing gave us an inside look at how tricky relationships and big personalities have shaped OpenAI's rise in the AI world.