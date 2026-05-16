Elon Musk seeks $180 billion from OpenAI over nonprofit shift
After three weeks in court, the Elon Musk-OpenAI legal drama was in the jury's hands in Oakland.
Musk accused OpenAI of ditching its original nonprofit mission and going commercial, asking for $180 billion and a return to nonprofit status.
OpenAI pushed back, saying the switch was needed to keep funding ambitious AI projects.
Musk and Sam Altman tensions revealed
The trial exposed some real behind-the-scenes tension: think private text messages, diary entries, and disagreements among founders.
There was even a moment where Musk pulled out a Tesla painting after being denied more control.
While Sam Altman (OpenAI's CEO) admitted Musk helped early on, he insisted the for-profit move was crucial for growth.
The whole thing gave us an inside look at how tricky relationships and big personalities have shaped OpenAI's rise in the AI world.