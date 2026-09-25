Elon Musk: SpaceX could match GPT-6, Claude Fable 5.1 soon

Elon Musk says SpaceX is about to level up its AI game, claiming the company could match OpenAI's and Anthropic's leading models in just a few months.

He expects SpaceX's AI to be as advanced as Anthropic's Claude Fable 5.1 and OpenAI's GPT-6 soon, and could reach the top of the AI field in about six months if its pace of improvement remains strong after bringing xAI on board.

Musk shared this before a White House dinner focused on AI risks and competition.