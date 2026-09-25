Elon Musk: SpaceX could match GPT-6, Claude Fable 5.1 soon
Elon Musk says SpaceX is about to level up its AI game, claiming the company could match OpenAI's and Anthropic's leading models in just a few months.
He expects SpaceX's AI to be as advanced as Anthropic's Claude Fable 5.1 and OpenAI's GPT-6 soon, and could reach the top of the AI field in about six months if its pace of improvement remains strong after bringing xAI on board.
Musk shared this before a White House dinner focused on AI risks and competition.
Musk cites SpaceX's massive computing advantage
SpaceX has only been working on AI for three years, but Musk is confident it can outpace rivals thanks to its massive computing power and focus on rapid development.
He believes having just enough intelligence for each task is what really matters, not endlessly chasing higher numbers, showing how strong infrastructure might give SpaceX an edge in the fast-moving world of AI.