Elon Musk sues OpenAI, alleges mission drift despite $38 million funding
Technology
Elon Musk is suing OpenAI, saying the company strayed from its original mission of building AI for good, not profit.
Musk claims he gave $38 million to help launch OpenAI, only to see it become an $800 billion business.
He says, "I gave them $38 million of essentially free funding,".
Musk cites Microsoft $10B OpenAI investment
Musk says he didn't realize what was happening until 2022, when Microsoft announced a $10 billion investment in OpenAI.
Musk argues that's proof the company isn't just about helping people anymore.
The court also heard about Musk's close ties with Shivon Zilis, an advisor linked to OpenAI, showing how personal relationships are tangled up with big tech moves.