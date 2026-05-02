Elon Musk sues OpenAI, alleges mission drift despite $38 million funding Technology May 02, 2026

Elon Musk is suing OpenAI, saying the company strayed from its original mission of building AI for good, not profit.

Musk claims he gave $38 million to help launch OpenAI, only to see it become an $800 billion business.

He says, "I gave them $38 million of essentially free funding,".