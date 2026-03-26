Elon Musk's Grok Imagine to take on OpenAI's Sora

Grok Imagine outperformed Google's Veo 3.1

Grok Imagine recently outperformed Google's Veo 3.1 by creating 10-second videos from text prompts, but ran into trouble for generating explicit content.

Regulators in India and Europe raised concerns, so Musk says Grok will now stick to "R-rated" movie standards.

Even with some key team members leaving xAI, Musk remains committed. He keeps sharing user-made clips and looking for fresh talent to keep Grok in the spotlight.