Elon Musk's Grok Imagine to take on OpenAI's Sora
Technology
Elon Musk is gearing up to upgrade Grok Imagine, xAI's AI video tool, just as OpenAI shuts down its Sora project.
Musk teased on X that the next version will be "epic," aiming to make the most of OpenAI's new focus on business clients.
Grok Imagine outperformed Google's Veo 3.1
Grok Imagine recently outperformed Google's Veo 3.1 by creating 10-second videos from text prompts, but ran into trouble for generating explicit content.
Regulators in India and Europe raised concerns, so Musk says Grok will now stick to "R-rated" movie standards.
Even with some key team members leaving xAI, Musk remains committed. He keeps sharing user-made clips and looking for fresh talent to keep Grok in the spotlight.