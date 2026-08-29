Elon Musk's Starlink awarded 10-year UAE satellite broadband license
Technology
Big news for the internet in the UAE: Starlink, owned by Elon Musk, just scored a 10-year license to set up and run satellite broadband across the country.
The move, announced August 28, is all about boosting connectivity by blending space-based internet with existing fiber and 5G networks.
Starlink to aid UAE critical sectors
Starlink is aiming to help sectors like aviation, shipping, energy, logistics, and emergency services.
The UAE's telecom authority says this should make networks more reliable during emergencies and give people and businesses more choices for staying connected.
Starlink also has to follow rules on security and data protection as part of the country's push to become a digital leader by 2031.