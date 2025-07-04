Elon Musk's xAI granted methane generator permit
Elon Musk's AI company, xAI, just got official approval to run 15 methane gas generators at its Memphis data center—even though people in the area have been raising concerns about air pollution.
The county health department signed off on the permit, but satellite images show xAI is running at least 24 turbines, well over what's allowed.
Residents say they feel ignored in this decision
Local residents and groups like the NAACP say these turbines release harmful chemicals that could make air quality worse—especially in South Memphis, where mostly Black communities already face environmental issues.
Some are calling it a violation of the Clean Air Act and feel their neighborhoods are being overlooked again.
Environmental groups are considering legal action against xAI
Environmental groups aren't letting this slide—they're considering legal action to push back against xAI's operations.
For many, this isn't just about one company; it's about holding big tech accountable and making sure everyone gets clean air, no matter where they live.