Elon Musk's xAI rolls out Grok build for paying subscribers
Technology
Elon Musk's xAI has begun rolling out Grok Build, an AI-powered coding assistant now in early testing and only for paying subscribers.
It's designed to handle tricky coding tasks and aims to compete with Anthropic's Claude, signaling xAI's push into the pro software scene.
xAI partners with Cursor amid restructuring
Musk admits xAI is still catching up to rivals, but President Michael Nicolls says matching Claude is a top priority.
Behind the scenes, xAI is teaming up with AI firm Cursor and restructuring, though some key staff have left, as it works to strengthen its lineup ahead of SpaceX's big IPO year.