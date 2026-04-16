Elon Musk's xAI to supply GPUs for Cursor's Composer 2.5
Elon Musk's AI company, xAI, is reportedly joining forces with coding startup Cursor to share its powerful computing resources.
Cursor is reportedly planning to tap into xAI's massive pool of NVIDIA GPUs to build its new AI model, Composer 2.5, a move that could shake up the cloud scene currently ruled by Amazon, Google, and Microsoft.
xAI has about 200,000 NVIDIA GPUs
xAI has about 200,000 NVIDIA GPUs and plans for even more, making this partnership a big deal for both companies.
By renting out its hardware, xAI could change how startups access the tech they need for AI projects.
The collaboration also signals a tighter bond between the two teams (some former Cursor product engineering leads now work at xAI).
One catch: xAI's own GPU utilization is still being improved, so there might be some bumps along the way.