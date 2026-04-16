Elon Musk's xAI to supply GPUs for Cursor's Composer 2.5

xAI has about 200,000 NVIDIA GPUs

xAI has about 200,000 NVIDIA GPUs and plans for even more, making this partnership a big deal for both companies.

By renting out its hardware, xAI could change how startups access the tech they need for AI projects.

The collaboration also signals a tighter bond between the two teams (some former Cursor product engineering leads now work at xAI).

One catch: xAI's own GPU utilization is still being improved, so there might be some bumps along the way.