Emergent founder Mukund Jha says AI writes 90% of code
Technology
Emergent shared that 90% of its software code is now written by artificial intelligence.
Founder Mukund Jha announced this at the Moneycontrol Startup Conclave 2026, pointing out how AI is speeding up coding and changing the way developers work.
Emergent serves over 30,000 businesses
More than 30,000 businesses use Emergent's AI tools every day, with faster growth coming from Western markets and India making up about 10% of revenue.
Jha also highlighted that while improvements in reasoning and coding capabilities are making these models increasingly useful for software development and helping improve margins, there's a risk of "AI slop": too much low-quality code if humans aren't keeping an eye on things.