Emergent founder Mukund Jha warns of AI safety risks
Technology
Emergent founder Mukund Jha is sounding the alarm on AI safety, pointing out that as AI gets smarter, it also becomes easier to misuse.
Still, he doesn't see the pace of AI innovation slowing down anytime soon, since companies are under pressure to keep pushing forward.
Emergent growing fast with small businesses
Jha imagines a future where AI handles routine tasks so people can focus on bigger-picture thinking.
Jha said a single engineer can build in 2-3 days, which he thought could've taken months.
The company's growing fast, especially with small businesses and in the UK while India brings in about 8 to 10% of its revenue.