Emeritus finds 82% of India's Gen Z use AI weekly

Turns out, 82% of Indian Gen Z (ages 15-28) are using AI tools at least once a week to boost their education and job skills, according to a new Emeritus survey.

Whether it's homework help, coding projects, resume writing, or creating content, AI is becoming a go-to resource.

In fact, nearly one in five Claude.ai conversations in India are related to education; math and computer science usage is way above the global average.