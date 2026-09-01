Emeritus finds 82% of India's Gen Z use AI weekly
Technology
Turns out, 82% of Indian Gen Z (ages 15-28) are using AI tools at least once a week to boost their education and job skills, according to a new Emeritus survey.
Whether it's homework help, coding projects, resume writing, or creating content, AI is becoming a go-to resource.
In fact, nearly one in five Claude.ai conversations in India are related to education; math and computer science usage is way above the global average.
Majority value upskilling, 60% report burnout
While most Gen Zers agree that learning new skills is key for staying competitive (75%), the pressure to keep up can be exhausting; 60% say they're feeling burned out from constant upskilling.
The survey shows that AI is helping young people get ahead but also highlights the challenge of balancing ambition with well-being.