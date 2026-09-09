Enrico Pucci convicted on 30 domestic violence charges in Sydney
In Sydney, a woman found her Tesla being remotely controlled by her ex, Enrico Pucci, who set up an unauthorized "parental control" profile after their breakup in late 2025.
He messed with the car's speed, temperature, and even locked her out, part of a bigger pattern that led to his conviction on 30 domestic violence charges against her.
Pucci sentenced 2 years 3 months
Pucci used features like "Valet Mode" to cap the car's speed at 40km per hour and repeatedly disconnected it from charging, making Stacey (name changed) feel unsafe behind the wheel.
The court found he'd subjected her to years of coercive control.
Pucci was sentenced to two years and three months in prison on Wednesday, September 2, 2026, but is appealing his sentence for the 30 offenses, with another hearing set for October.