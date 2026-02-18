Environmental groups sue EPA over dangerous greenhouse gas finding rollback
Big environmental groups like Sierra Club and Earthjustice are suing the EPA after it scrapped a key 2009 finding that said greenhouse gasses are dangerous for people.
The agency also scrapped federal vehicle emission standards that had been based on the 2009 endangerment finding, sparking major backlash.
Advocates say this rollback could mean more pollution, higher gas bills, and even thousands of avoidable deaths.
Peter Zalzal from the Environmental Defense Fund warned the rollback could lead to thousands of avoidable deaths.
Even the National Academies say there's stronger proof than ever that greenhouse gasses harm our health.
Meanwhile, the EPA claims it's saving $1.3 trillion, but their own data shows drivers could end up paying more in the long run—and legal experts think the Supreme Court might side with the EPA anyway.