Eric Lu's Ghost Font readable by humans, hidden from AI
Ghost Font is a clever new typeface from designer Eric Lu. Humans can read it, but AI just can't.
When tested on popular models like GPT-Sol 5.6 Ultra and Claude Fable, the font stayed hidden from their algorithms.
After its recent reveal, the announcement blew up online with millions of views and sparked plenty of talk about how it could help people keep info away from automated data analysis.
Moving dots and decoys confuse AI
This font uses motion-based optical illusions: dots move in opposite directions to form letters that look clear to us but can be detected by AI as false text, not random noise.
Lu even added decoy text to throw off bots further.
One AI spent 20 minutes trying to figure it out and still missed the mark.
Eric Lu calls it anti-AI typography
Lu calls Ghost Font "anti-AI typography."
It could be used for things like CAPTCHA tests, catching bots, or protecting sensitive documents from automated scraping, basically making sure only humans get the message while machines stay confused.