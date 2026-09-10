ESA astronaut Adenot marks 'Star Trek' 60th from ISS
Technology
ESA astronaut Sophie Adenot marked Star Trek's 60th anniversary right from the International Space Station, sporting a Starfleet badge from Strange New Worlds in a video shared by ESA.
ESA pointed out how Star Trek's spirit of exploration matches what real astronauts do, pushing boundaries together.
Adenot wrapping up mission emphasizes teamwork
Adenot, who launched to the ISS in February with NASA's Crew-12 on her first spaceflight, is wrapping up her mission soon.
ESA summed it up simply: "Explore. Discover. Do it together."
Her tribute highlights how curiosity and teamwork, values at the heart of Star Trek, are just as important in real-life space missions today.