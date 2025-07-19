ESA's hypersonic spaceplane project could revolutionize air travel, defense Technology Jul 19, 2025

ESA and the UK Space Agency are currently underway with Invictus—a project to build a reusable spaceplane powered by the SABRE engine.

Led by Frazer-Nash, with support from Spirit AeroSystems and Cranfield University, the aim is to create a craft that takes off like a plane, flies at over five times the speed of sound near space, then switches to rocket mode for speeds close to orbit.